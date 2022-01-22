I wanted a delicate spider web tattoo on my neck, but the artist botched it so badly that people think it’s GILLS.

I wanted a delicate spider web tattoo on my neck, but the artist botched it so badly that it appears to be GILLS.

IF YOU’VE EVER HAD A TATTOO, YOU KNOW IT’S A GOOD IDEA TO COME IN WITH A PICTURE OF WHAT YOU WANT SO YOU AND THE ARTIST ARE ON THE SAME PAGE.

When Ashley King’s neck tattoo appointment came up, she did just that.

The social media star explained why she wanted two spider webs tattooed on either side of her neck in a viral video that has over 829,000 “likes.”

Ashley also shared screenshots of TikToker Goth Mulan – the source of her inspiration – to clear up any misunderstandings.

Ashley’s only request was that the webs be flipped around so that they faced away from her head.

Isn’t that pretty straightforward?

Ashley, on the other hand, was left kicking herself after her tattoo artist completely misinterpreted her wishes.

“It’s been a while since this happened and I hate it so much but that’s what I get for not researching my artist,” she captioned the video.

Ashley had her heart set on a delicate and wide-reaching spider web tattoo that almost covered her collar bones when she scheduled her tattoo appointment.

Instead, she created a very dark and tight web design that people mistook for something entirely different.

“OMG bae, you have gills!” exclaimed one.

“You can breathe underwater now, bestie,” another added.

“It’s time to sue a tattoo artist,” said a third.

“Or getting a free cover up…”

Others, on the other hand, said it would be simple to cover up the tattoo failure with another inking.

“Cover it with some colored florals,” a fourth suggested.

I’m sorry that happened to you, bestie, and I wish you the best of luck.”

