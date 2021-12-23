I wanted Abba lyrics tattooed on my tummy, but the artist misread the lyrics… I’m never getting another tattoo.

I wanted Abba lyrics tattooed on my tummy but the artist misread the lyrics… I’ll never get another tattoo.

You want your inking to be perfect because a TATTOO is for life, right?

If you’ve ever gotten a tattoo, you’ve probably spent a lot of time thinking about it and making sure it’s perfect.

One woman was horrified when she had her favorite Abba lyrics tattooed on her ribs, but she quickly realized she had mistyped the words after it was too late.

Sophie Croft shared her tattoo story on TikTok, captioning the video, “Got the wrong word tatted on me. never getting another tattoo in my life.”

Sophie got a tattoo of a lyric from ABBA’s classic Slipping Through My Fingers on her ribs.

If you’ve seen Mamma Mia, you’ll remember this song from Donna’s help with Sophie’s wedding preparations.

Sophie, on the other hand, made a mistake and mixed up the lyrics, so she now has a tattoo to show for it.

“Not me realizing I had the wrong lyrics tattooed,” she explained.

Sophie got ‘I let precious time slip by’ tattooed on her ribs instead of the famous Abba lyric.

“It’s ‘go’, not’slip,’ she clarified.”

Sophie’s tattoo isn’t small, so she won’t be able to hide it.

Sophie’s story has racked up 575.4k views, indicating that many people are shocked by her story.

It has a total of 70.9 thousand likes, 278 comments, and 118 shares.

Many TikTok users were shocked by Sophie’s gaffe and expressed their displeasure in the comments section.

“That’s rough,” someone said, to which Sophie replied, “I’m currently crying with rage.”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“I’m crying for you,” said one person.

“Worst nightmare,” one person added.

“You probably got confused because the lyrics slipped through my fingers,” a third added, “but it’s cute and unique.”

“The lyrics slipped through your fingers,” said another commentator.

Meanwhile, in real life, I’m desperately trying to find a place to rent so I can see my new baby, but my face tattoos have turned landlords away.

Also, I fell in love with a prisoner I’d never met – I have his initial tattooed on my arm and he lavishes me with gifts, despite the fact that I’m not a gold digger.