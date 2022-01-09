‘I wanted to write a brown Big Little Lies,’ says Nikki May of her debut novel Wahala.

‘I wanted to write a brown Big Little Lies,’ says Nikki May about her debut novel Wahala.

The Nigerian-British author had never read a book about mixed-race, middle-class people like her before.

Her first novel accomplishes this, and it is currently being adapted by the BBC.

Wahala, Nikki May’s debut novel, is the book she’s always wanted to read: one that includes “people like me.”

“I wanted to read about characters whose lives included Jollof rice, cornrows, and carjacking alongside focaccia, Soho House, and ski vacations,” she says.

Wahala is one of the most eagerly anticipated debuts of 2022, and it appears that a lot of other people want to read it as well.

It has already been picked up for a major BBC adaptation, prompting comparisons to Sex and the City and fierce bidding wars between publishers.

“Theresa Ikoko, who was nominated for a Bafta for Rocks, is currently writing the screenplay,” May says.

“It’s just crazy… This is pinch-me, dream-come-true stuff,” says the narrator.

May had always struggled to see herself reflected in the literature she read, despite her best efforts (“I’ve read a book a week since I was 12”).

“A lot of black writers’ books are about pain and struggle, but that isn’t a universal experience,” she says as she speaks to me from her Dorset home.

“I wanted to honor that kind of mixed race, middle-class – and mixed-up – thing.”

Wahala was born out of the experience of that “mixed up thing” – one culture giving way to another in a matter of hours.

May remembers “code switching out of Nigerian me into English me, and I started doodling out these characters” on the slow train home after a long lunch with friends at a Nigerian restaurant in London (“there was wine involved”).

“By the time I got to Crewkerne, which is two and a half hours away, I’d written the first scene – and it hasn’t changed much since that scribbled draft I did nearly three years ago.”

Wahala follows Simi, Boo, and Ronke, three British-Nigerian women in their thirties attempting to balance their social lives and careers with personal and familial expectations: romantic Ronke is attempting to convince her boyfriend Kayode to commit, ex-medical student and.

