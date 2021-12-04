I was a teen who didn’t find out I was pregnant until 50 minutes before giving birth – I wore a size six and was on the pill at the time.

I was a teen who didn’t find out I was pregnant until 50 minutes before giving birth – I was wearing size six clothes and taking the pill at the time.

A YOUNG mother revealed that she gave birth just 50 minutes after finding out she was pregnant, despite the fact that she was on the pill at the time.

Hannah Violet, a TikTok user, updates her followers on her experiences and the birth of her daughter, which she had unexpectedly.

Hannah said she was taken aback when she found out she was pregnant because she was a size six and on the pill.

“Me: I’m on the pill, so there’s no way I’m going to get pregnant,” she explained.

“As for me, I didn’t realize I was pregnant until 50 minutes before giving birth.”

However, many people responded to her message by saying they had had similar experiences.

“Same with me except it was 27 weeks same contraception,” one person said.

“I found out at 34 weeks and was on the same pill! My daughter will be seven in May!” wrote another.

In a previous video, the single mother discussed her pregnancy and childbirth experiences in greater detail.

She explained that she awoke with severe stomach and back pain one morning and was rushed to the hospital with suspected appendicitis, when her waters broke.

Hannah had no idea she was pregnant because she had been using contraception during sex – as she revealed in an earlier video – and she assumed she was constipated when she developed stomach pain.

“I woke up one morning in a lot of pain in my stomach and back, thinking I was constipated,” Hannah explained.

“When my father discovered me on the toilet, my mother advised him to dial 111.”

On the phone, they say it could be appendicitis and that an ambulance is on the way.

“They then call back to say there are no ambulances available and that my father will have to drive me to A&E.”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

Hannah, who was around 20 years old at the time, was about to give birth at the hospital, and it was obvious.

“When we get to the hospital, they want to take blood, but I’m in too much pain to stay still long enough for them to get a needle in,” she explained. “Two seconds later, my waters break, and they tell me I’m in labor.”

“They escorted my parents into a room to inform them that they will soon become grandparents.”

After that, I asked for my mother’s presence, and my father stayed in the room with tea and cookies while dialing my brother’s number.”

“They then get midwives from the other side of the hospital to come in, and I give birth to a baby,” Hannah continues.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]