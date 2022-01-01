When they discovered he’d been texting on his coworker’s phone – and that wasn’t all – I was about to go on a date with a guy.

I was about to go on a date with a guy when they found out he was texting on his coworker’s phone – and that wasn’t all.

Before meeting up with someone, a woman advises them to do their homework.

Dynah, who lives in the United States, said she realized she had been texting the wrong person just before leaving for a date.

The woman wrote on her TikTok account that she was about to leave for her date when she needed the guy to call her, but the number she texted didn’t know who she was.

She captioned her Instagram post, which she shared under the handle @itsdynah, “Women work faster than the FBI.”

“You guys have to trust your instincts,” Dynah advised.

‘Hey, could you call me so we could solidify the details?’ I asked this guy as I was about to go on a date, shoes on and ready to go.

“And the caller ID doesn’t match his name, so I’m like, ‘who’s this?’ and he’s like, ‘huh? I don’t know that person,’ and my tone immediately changed to ‘that’s fine,'” she went on.

FABULOUS BINGO IS OFFERING A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT THE NEED TO MAKE A DEPOSIT.

The woman then went online to look up the two men who turned out to be coworkers and discovered that her almost-date was a married man.

“I conduct an internet search for them.”

After all, they are colleagues.

He is a happily married man.

I was able to track down the wedding photographs.

“I’m fairly certain he’s got a kid,” Dynah stated.

“When I confronted him, he lied to me and tried to make me feel bad, so I sent him proof that they are coworkers and that he had lied to me about not knowing who that person is.”

“So, no, I’m not going out tonight,” she continued.

The video has over 76k views, and TikTok users have been quick to comment on it.

One person wondered, “Why do men still try to act as if we don’t need their first names to do our homework?”

Another said, “Blast him on social media or show the wife a screenshot!!!”

“It would be a shame if his wife found out,” a third said.

More on dating: I thought I’d met the man of my dreams on a blind date, but then he took me to meet his mother… who was dead.

In related news, a woman has been rendered speechless after a Hinge date launches a vicious tirade in response to an offhanded remark she made.

Meanwhile, I’m attractive, which isn’t a good thing because girls shy away from me because they don’t want to be the least attractive person in the room.

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy