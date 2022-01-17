‘I Was Absolutely Devastated,’ Betty White said after losing three pets in two months.

‘I Was Absolutely Devastated,’ Betty White says of losing three pets in two months.

Betty White, dubbed “America’s Sweetheart,” died recently at the age of 99, causing the country to mourn for a long time.

White was known for her work as an animal welfare activist in addition to her legendary career in film and television.

White has not only encouraged others to adopt pets from shelters and spoken out about the importance of protecting wild and endangered animals over the years, but she has also opened up about her own experiences with pet ownership, including the difficult parts.

White discussed losing three of her beloved pets in the span of two months in a 2009 interview, describing the experience as “devastating.”

Happy National Pet Day to all my two-legged and four-legged friends out there! I’ve always loved animals.

White had many pets over the years and openly discussed the highs and lows of pet ownership on numerous occasions.

White, in particular, didn’t let the loss of some of her beloved pets deter her from adopting other animals in need, even when it was difficult.

White revealed in a 2009 interview with TV Guide that he had lost three pets in two months.

“I lost my 16-year-old Shih Tzu, my 10-year-old golden, and my 11-year-old Himalayan kitty all within two months of each other about a year ago.”

“I was devastated,” White said.

“Now, Pontiac, I’m the proud owner of a golden retriever.”

He is a Guide Dogs for the Blind career-change guide dog.

I initially declined because I required closure, but I agreed to meet with him and then return home to consider my options.

But you don’t meet a golden retriever and then go home to consider your options!”

Pontiac, White’s golden retriever, was with her for years before passing away in 2017.

White had no pets at the time of her death in late December 2021, according to Grunge, but she owned well over two dozen animals over the course of her life.

Indeed, according to the publication, White’s family had a total of 26 dogs at one point.

White had three dogs in her care as early as 1958: Bandy, a Pekingese, Stormy, a St. Bernard.

Danny, a miniature poodle, and Bernard

Despite the fact that, according to Woof Republic…

