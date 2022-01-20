“I was afraid of early menopause, so I froze my eggs – I got pregnant quickly, and now I’m afraid of giving birth,” Jess Wright explains.

“I froze my eggs because I was worried about early menopause, and I got pregnant quickly, and now I’m terrified of giving birth,” Jess Wright explains.

EX-Towie star Jess Wright has spoken out about her fears of giving birth and becoming a mother after recently announcing she is expecting her first child, a baby boy.

Ex-Towie actress Jess Wright, 36, discusses early menopause, egg freezing, and her pregnancy journey on the Fabulous podcast Things I Told My Daughter.

“I don’t know how I’m going to do it,” reality TV star Jess says to host Peta Todd.

“I’m scared.”

Last November, the former Towie star revealed that she and husband William Lee-Kemp were expecting their first child.

In September, Jess and William married in Mallorca, surrounded by friends and family, including her brother Mark Wright and his wife Michelle Keegan, and just six weeks later, they announced their pregnancy.

However, Jess and William’s road to pregnancy hasn’t been easy, and with early menopause on the horizon, they decided to freeze Jess’ eggs.

After her mother Carol, 61, went through early menopause at the age of 41, and her late grandmother Pat also went through early menopause, Jess decided to freeze her eggs.

“It was for precaution,” Jess explains, “because my mother went through menopause at a young age.”

Pat, my grandmother, did as well.

“And I’d heard of some girls who went through it five years before their mothers, when they went through it early.”

So I started freaking out, thinking that if the wedding had to be rescheduled due to the pandemic, I’d go into early menopause at any moment.

“I realize it’s a little dramatic.”

But, you know, when you do research and go down a rabbit hole, you start panicking, and we were in a position to do it.

So we just decided to go ahead and do it.

“Not only that, but my eggs would be of much higher quality if I were younger.”

As a result, we had no idea how long it would take us to conceive.

And, if we only need two or three, at the very least, my eggs will be of higher quality and, hopefully, younger, allowing us to use them in the future.”

Jess is determined to raise as much awareness about early menopause as possible after experiencing her first symptoms.

“We don’t really talk about the menopause very much,” she says.

It’s starting to change more now.

But it’s only now that I’m in my mid-thirties that I’ve spent this time…

