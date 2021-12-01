I was afraid of having to place my autistic son in care, so I kept my diagnosis hidden from Manchester United despite their ‘terrible’ performance, says Paul Scholes.

Despite a ‘terrible’ performance, I feared having to place my autistic son in care and kept my diagnosis hidden from Manchester United, says Paul Scholes.

While watching his son “punching, kicking, and screaming” during another outburst, Paul Scholes had a heartbreaking thought: “He might have to go into care.”

It was a trying time for the ex-England midfielder, who initially kept his son Aiden’s autism diagnosis hidden before becoming an advocate for differently-abled children.

Paul opened up about his struggles in the new BBC documentary Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family And Autism, which airs tonight.

He recalls receiving the diagnosis ahead of a Manchester United match but keeping it to himself – even after missing an open goal in a “terrible performance” and being benched for the following game.

Before being referred to specialists by doctors, the father-of-three and his 22-year-old wife Claire Froggatt knew there was “something wrong” with their son.

Aiden, now 16, is “never going to be neurotypical” and will likely never be able to speak or live independently.

Instead, they congratulate their “amazing, happy boy” on every accomplishment, declaring that it makes them “so happy” and proud.

“We took him to a place in Oldham where I first thought of autism because there were signs around about the things autistic children tend to do,” Paul explained.

“I was shocked when we got the diagnosis while playing Derby away.”

I was a complete disaster.

I didn’t want to be there in the first place.

My head had vanished.

“I was terrible because I was worried about autism, reading about autism, and doing everything I could.

“The next game, the manager drew me in and told me, ‘I’m leaving you out tonight…’ I didn’t play well.”

I kept it to myself and didn’t tell anyone.”

Paul felt unable to discuss his personal issues for fear of being perceived as a sign of weakness in the “very macho world of football,” further isolating him.

For many years, the footballer hoped that his son would be able to speak one day, but he has since accepted that “it will never happen.”

Paul described some of the difficulties the family had, such as trying to give Aiden a haircut, and said he thought they might need some extra help at times.

He said, “I’ve had him in a headlock when you’re trying to cut his hair, and it’s disgusting.”

“He bit your arm, and you couldn’t wear a T-shirt because Claire and I were covered in scratches all the way up.”

“You have no idea what’s causing it, you have no idea.”

I’m not sure if you just learn to recognize the signals and then stop there…

