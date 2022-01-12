I was bullied as a kid because I had a moustache, so I did something drastic, which turned out to be the worst decision I’d ever made.

Because I was bullied as a kid because of my moustache, I decided to do something drastic, which turned out to be the worst decision I’d ever made.

There’s no denying that children can be cruel, and no one knows this better than this woman.

Mariam Merchant, a TikTok star from New York, revealed on social media that as a child, others would make fun of her moustache.

According to her, the bullying had gotten out of hand to the point where Mariam, who was six at the time, decided to take drastic measures.

”Rather than shaving it off, I decided to burn it off with a candle,” she explained.

She also shared a photo of herself as a child with a burnt moustache.

Despite the fact that some found it amusing, others described it as “sad” and “upsetting,” with one asking, “I don’t understand kids who bully other kids.”

”As a child, I never even considered bullying another person.”

Mariam isn’t the only one who has dealt with this, as other users who were supportive shared their experiences.

”I’m so sorry, but I was bullied for the same reason.”

”You were and continue to be stunning.”

”I put white concealer over my mustache but it ended up showing so much more but I still wore it every day,” said one commenter.

A viewer wrote, ”I used to get bullied for this as well.”

”I still shave my arms and face because of kids in elementary school.”

”I ‘waxed’ with every single sticker on fruit I could find,” someone explained.

