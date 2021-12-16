I was bullied in school, but now, at the age of 18, I’m a millionaire thanks to Bitcoin; my car is worth (dollar)350k, and I earn (dollar)20k while sleeping.

I was bullied in school, but thanks to Bitcoin, I’m now a millionaire at the age of 18; my car is worth (dollar)350k, and I earn (dollar)20k while sleeping.

A TEENAGER who was bullied throughout high school has declared himself a millionaire after four years of investing in cryptocurrency.

After co-founding ‘Crypto Gods,’ a private community where he teaches others how to invest, Samuel Snell, an Australian, can now live a lavish lifestyle.

With more than 3,000 members, he has dubbed the company the “largest private crypto group in Australia.”

Samuel frequently posts videos on his TikTok account about ‘a day in the life,’ in which he brags about his squandering lifestyle of earning thousands of dollars per day and driving two Mercedes Benz cars.

However, not everyone on the internet believes him, and some have called it a’scam.’

Cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, is a type of digital currency.

It is used to purchase goods and services, but it is frequently exchanged for a profit when the price has risen.

Samuel begins his day in his ‘a day in the life’ videos by checking his overnight earnings, and on one occasion earns as much as (dollar)27k in one night.

He claims to have made (dollar)20,000 in a single week and to have used his earnings to send a friend on vacation.

Samuel owns two Mercedes Benz automobiles, the first of which he purchased at the age of seventeen.

He then went on to buy a G Wagon for (dollar)350k when he was 18 years old, complete with a diamond Rolex watch and designer wares.

He keeps track of his investments at home on a computer system that cost around $20,000 and features three massive screens, purple LED lights, and a light-up keyboard.

Sam hopes to demonstrate that there are no age restrictions when it comes to building wealth online.

“I started in 2014 and my teachers were saying “stop wasting time with crypto” and now I own the largest crypto group making people money,” Samuel said in one video.

Many users, however, were skeptical of Samuel’s claims and demanded to see a step-by-step guide on how Samuel makes money.

“If this dude cared about making you rich for real, he would share his portfolio with you,” one user exclaimed.

Another user wrote, “*flexes money and then tells you to buy his course to learn* you’re done.”

“Not buying your course kid,” said a third user.

Purchasing any cryptocurrency is extremely dangerous.

Any investment carries the risk of losing value as well as gaining value.

That is to say, only invest money that you can afford to lose.

Cryptocurrencies are riskier than other investments due to their volatility…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.