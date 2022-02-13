I was convinced I was pregnant, so I had my mother take a pregnancy test with me… turns out she was too (with her sixth child).

A WOMAN has revealed how she and her mother took a pregnancy test and were shocked to learn they were expecting a sibling.

Rylee, a TikTok user from the United States, posted a video of herself and her mother discussing their test results, which has received over 10 million views.

Rylee, 24, and her mother are seen holding a bottle of wine as they wait for the results in the video.

The pair rip open the packets, convinced they’ll both be negative, and Rylee’s mother exclaims, “Oh my God!”

Rylee starts to laugh, thinking her mother is joking, but then she adds, “I’m going to freak out cry.”

Rylee then followed up the viral TikTok post with a second video in which she revealed the entire story.

“Rewind to July, I’m having a bad week, I’m super emotional, a girl needs her mom,” she says in the video.

“So I went to her house for the weekend, and she has the audacity to accuse me of being pregnant, despite the fact that I was late.”

“Of course, she makes me take a pregnancy test, and then she says, ‘You know what, I’m also late,'” says the b****.

The two agree to film their results, with the expectation that they will both be negative, and then celebrate with a bottle of wine.

“And then it wasn’t as much fun,” Rylee explains.

“She made me take another one because she thought I had switched them in the packages.”

“And that’s on being 24 with my mom’s sixth baby due in March,” she adds after showing the two tests again as proof that her mother is pregnant.

