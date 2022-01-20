I was desperate to get married before turning 30, so I bought my own ring and forced my boyfriend to propose on vacation… I said yes.

I was desperate to get engaged before turning 30, so I bought my own ring and forced my boyfriend to propose while we were on vacation… I accepted.

WAITING for your boyfriend to propose isn’t anyone’s idea of a good time, but hey, it’s 2022.

Who says we can’t take the initiative as women?

With this in mind, TikTok user Riley decided she wouldn’t let her partner’s relaxed attitude interfere with the strict schedule she’d set for herself.

Riley decided to take matters into her own hands… sort of… after waiting long enough for him to propose.

The bride-to-be claimed she planned her perfect proposal before handing the reins back to her partner in a viral TikTok video with over 1.5 MILLION views.

“I’ve always wanted to get married before I turn 30,” she wrote.

“So I went on vacation with my boyfriend, bought myself my dream ring, and forced him to propose.”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

The video begins with the couple happily lounging on their hotel room’s balcony.

Riley handed him the ring after taking in the breathtaking sea view, and her partner then got down on one knee.

“I SAID YES,” she wrote in the caption.

Needless to say, the video sparked a firestorm of discussion in the comments section.

“The feminine urge to take charge and act surprised when things go your way,” one responded.

“Way to go!” says the narrator.

“I picked out my own ring and told my now husband how I wanted to be proposed to, and we’re happily married three years,” said another.

“Absolutely iconic!” said a third.

“Then hand him the bill for the ring…” said a fourth.

Others, however, wondered if it was all a joke.

“Do y’all really think he wasn’t in on it?!!” one supporter asked after others criticized Riley.

Another person added, “This has to be satire.”

For more relationship stories, check out this woman’s suspicions that her fiance was cheating when he changed one small detail – it was a huge red flag, and she wishes she had dumped him sooner.

And this woman was furious after discovering her husband online flirting with other women – but many believe it’s much worse.

Furthermore, this woman’s first Tinder date was so bad that it took her almost four years to find someone else.