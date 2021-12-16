(‘I Was Dropped Off in NYC With (dollar)20 in My Pocket’) Tracy Anderson: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me

Tracy Anderson, the exercise guru who created the Tracy Anderson Method, is well-known, but how much do her fans really know about her?

Prior to focusing on wellness and weight loss, the Indiana native aspired to be a professional dancer in New York City.

She eventually opened gyms in Los Angeles, New York, The Hamptons, the United Kingdom, and Spain, supplementing in-person fitness with a DVD library for at-home training.

Anderson, who has high-profile clients such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Victoria Beckham, Tracee Ellis Ross, and others, is still a trendsetter after years in the industry.

In April, the entrepreneur told British Vogue, “I 100 percent believe that the reason I stay relevant is because I did the work.”

“I worked hard for ten years, and it was [the Method’s]quality that made it miraculous, which is why it found its way into Madonna and Gwyneth’s lives – it was effective and real.”

“It’s all about longevity, and becoming physically balanced and healthy — we want to be living our lives to the fullest and healthiest extent,” Anderson says.

There was nothing in fitness prior to [me]that had any kind of strategy behind it, so it was up to me to figure out what that experience should be like.

And it had been a long, arduous climb.

… I committed to showing up for my clients every week and delivering a very raw beginner, intermediate, and advanced session – it’s the content they need each week to have that conversation with their bodies.”

Anderson is proud of her accomplishments, despite the fact that the wellness world isn’t perfect.

“A lot of healing usually has to happen to get to a place where people truly show up for their physical health,” she told the outlet.

“You have the right to listen to your body.

It’s the same thing as sleeping or feeding it well.

It’s about you connecting with yourself when you’re moving.”

The fitness guru, who recently collaborated with Citi to create the Citi Custom Cash Card Workout Playlist, shares some of her most personal details with Us, including her Star Wars obsession and her most recent movie binge.

To find out more, scroll down.

