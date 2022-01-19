I was duped by a man who pretended to be a business owner, and what I discovered next shocked me.

I was duped by a man who pretended to be a business owner, and what I found out next astounded me.

A MUM has spoken out about being catfished by a man posing as a business owner.

After her divorce from the father of her two children, Julie Haynes of Co Cork, Ireland, decided to try dating apps.

She began conversing with someone she mistook for a Clare builder, but who turned out to be an engaged Newcastle man.

“There are some weirdos out there,” she told RSVP Live.

I’ve heard some wonderful stories about people meeting their boyfriends on Tinder or Bumble, and you never know if you’ll get lucky – but I haven’t.

“So I was chatting with this lad, and he started telling me about his life.

He said he was a builder, that he owned his own company, and that he employed four or five men.

“He said he moved to Cork from Clare to expand his business.”

“We were chatting away, and I thought to myself, ‘This guy has a good head on his shoulders,’ and he was working in Douglas, which is only about 20 minutes away from me.'”

Julie liked him because he was “always respectful” and never tried anything out of the ordinary.

The man asked Julie out on a coffee date after they had spent some time chatting.

“I asked my mother to babysit the kids while I did my hair and make-up,” Julie explained.

“We were supposed to meet at four o’clock, so I texted him around three o’clock to inquire about the situation since I hadn’t heard anything.”

“‘I’m so sorry, something major occurred at work,’ he explained.

There’s drama because a wall fell down.’

“Alarm bells began to ring for me at that point.

“Why didn’t he text me when the wall first fell down? Why did he wait until the last minute?” I wondered.

Julie became suspicious and decided to look into who she was speaking to using an Irish obituary website.

“My father had died, and this guy told me his own father had died, and he told me his name, so I decided to do some research,” she explained.

“I went to RIPie and looked him up, and there he was, a man who owned a large company in Limerick.”

It stated that his sons mourned him and listed their names.

“So I went on social media and looked up all the boys,” she explained.

However, the man with whom I was conversing was not him!

“I called him out on it, and he immediately blocked me!”

And when Julie shared a photo of the man on Facebook…

