I was fed up with my messy kitchen cabinets, so I paid (dollar)12 to have my pots and pans organized, and it was a game changer.

I was fed up with my cluttered kitchen cabinets, so I paid (dollar)12 to have my pots and pans organized, and it was a game changer.

THE HEART OF THE HOUSE IS THE KITCHENETTE.

That’s why having a well-organized kitchen that makes you happy when you walk in is essential.

However, given the amount of equipment in our kitchen cabinets, we all know how difficult it is to keep them clean.

On TikTok, a user with the handle @StuffYouActuallyNeed shared a tip for keeping your cabinets more organized so you can find the tool you need faster.

He began, “I hate it when pot and pan lids get in the way in my cupboard.”

“So I found these lid organizers that you just stick on with an adhesive strip,” says the author.

He hung a pot lid on the organizer after taping it to his cabinet door.

“It looks a lot better now, and I won’t go insane every time I try to get a freaking pan,” he said.

The best part about the tool is that a set of four lid holders on Amazon costs around (dollar)12.

Despite the fact that some people were grateful for the hack, others were not:

“These are exactly the ones I bought.”

One commenter claimed that the adhesive only lasted three months.

Another added, “It worked great until it started falling.”

More kitchen hacks can be found on the account @AtHomeWithShannon, where a woman named Shannon Doherty explains how she uses her kitchen space.

She suggested using mounting tape to secure a metal baking sheet to a cupboard door.

Shannon uses stick-on magnets to hold post-it notes with reminders, transforming the tray into a kind of notice board.

She also hangs hooks from the tray’s bottom to store measuring spoons easily.