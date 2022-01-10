I was fired from Macy’s for selling shoes that I had purchased with my employee discount, but I made $40,000 in the process.

I was fired from Macy’s for selling shoes that I had purchased with my employee discount, but I still made $40,000.

A MAN who claimed to be a former Macy’s employee claimed he made a lot of money while working there – but not with the store’s money.

He claimed that he took advantage of his employee discount to buy items for a low price and then resell them for a profit, but that his side business cost him his job.

In a video posted to his popular TikTok page, the man, Evan Kail, recalled his side hustle.

“If you use your employee discount to buy clearance shoes that are already 90% off… you can sell them on Ebay,” he explained.

“Before they caught me and fired me, I earned $40,000 doing this.”

Evan stated in a video comment that he made the money in less than six months, but he did not specify when he worked at the department store.

His followers were stunned by his admission, with many sympathizing with him and wondering how he could have been fired for such an act.

One person argued, “How can they fire you if you bought the shoes?”

Another joked, “This is why you sell under a different name.”

However, a Macy’s employee claimed that purchasing items to resell for profit is a “direct violation” of the company’s policy, though she admitted she isn’t sure how they would learn about the side hustle.

Furthermore, an Old Navy employee claimed that “buying clothes at a discount and reselling them is against policy and grounds for termination.”

“We do not discuss matters concerning a specific colleague or a former colleague,” Macy’s said in response to a request for comment.

Evan isn’t the first person to claim he was fired from a major retailer for questionable behavior.

Someone who claimed to work at Whole Foods previously claimed to have been fired for eating food that was going to be thrown out.

When The Sun contacted Whole Foods, the grocery store provided a detailed explanation of their food donation program and accomplishments.

