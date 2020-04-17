“I was hoping we would be left out.” [Video]

<p class = “Canvas-Atom Canvas-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “John Oliver was released on See what’s happening live with Andy Cohen Thursday night he spoke about appearing in the successful Netflix documentaries Tiger King. In 2016, the focus of the series, known as Joe Exotic (Joseph Maldonado Passage), ran as an enrollment candidate for the President of the State of Oklahoma. And after clips of a Joe Exotic campaign ad appeared on Last week with John Oliver tonight, Oliver had a little bit of fun with it. “Data-reactid =” 34 “> John Oliver was released on See what’s happening live with Andy Cohen Thursday night he spoke about appearing in the successful Netflix documentaries Tiger King. In 2016, the focus of the series, known as Joe Exotic (Joseph Maldonado Passage), ran as an enrollment candidate for the President of the State of Oklahoma. And after clips of a Joe Exotic campaign ad appeared on Last week with John Oliver tonightOliver had a bit of fun with it.

“Wow. Just wow,” said Oliver. “Joe Exotic is really the candidate you want to sit down with and have a beer, then another beer and then a few more beers until you’re drunk enough to get meth for the first time To try. The point is, Joe Exotic: Make America exotic again. “

What Oliver didn’t know at the time was that Joe Exotic killed his own tigers and actively tried to hire a killer to murder his arch-enemy Carole Baskin. He was recently sentenced to 22 years in prison for his crimes. In addition to killing tigers and attempting murder, this included selling lemur babies and falsifying paper to say that they were donated.

Asked if he was shocked to see his coverage of Joe Exotic's presidential election continues Tiger King, Oliver replied: "Yes, I was a little surprised. I was hoping that we would be excluded from it. But I had a relationship with Joe Exotic in early 2016." He added: "We weren't fully aware of what was happening down there. All our researchers told us was that he keeps scolding a woman named Carole. Then we didn't understand what that means. Unfortunately we now know."

On the show, Joe Exotic continually scolded how Baskin, who owns a wildlife sanctuary in Florida, killed her second husband Don Lewis, who had mysteriously disappeared 23 years ago, and fed him the tigers. Baskin has relentlessly denied these claims, but it’s a generally accepted assumption among viewers that that’s exactly what happened, and Oliver agrees.

When asked if he thought Baskin had fed Lewis the tigers, Oliver replied, “I mean, it seems that the most likely scenario is that he was Tiger Chow.”

See what's happening live with Andy Cohen will be broadcast from Sunday to Thursday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

For the latest corona virus news and updates, follow at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. Experts say people over 60 and those with weakened immune systems remain the most at risk. If you have any questions, please contact the CDC and WHO Resource manuals.

