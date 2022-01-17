‘I Was Horrified,’ Stevie Nicks says of her high school boyfriend leaving her for a close friend.

‘I Was Horrified,’ Stevie Nicks says of her high school boyfriend abandoning her for a close friend.

Many of Stevie Nicks’ Fleetwood Mac songs were inspired by her breakup with Lindsey Buckingham.

Nicks’ first song was inspired by a much earlier heartbreak.

Nicks explained that she poured her emotions into songwriting after one of her first loves left her for a friend.

She talked about how the relationship influenced her future career.

Nicks’ grandfather, Aaron Nicks, was a country singer, despite the fact that her parents were not.

He never had a lot of commercial success, but he did teach his young granddaughter how to harmonize.

Nicks’ grandfather recognized her impressive harmonies-singing ability, and the two began performing in bars together soon after.

For performances, Aaron would pay Nicks 50 cents.

@StevieNickspic.twitter.comrNM11QUulu wishes you a happy (hashtag)NationalHatDay!

Nicks said in Zo Howe’s book Stevie Nicks: Visions, Dreams, and Rumours, “I remember singing with my grandfather and feeling even at that young age that music was definitely going to be a part of my life.”

Nicks had always been a singer, but it wasn’t until a young heartbreak that she wrote her first song.

Nicks started dating a “really handsome boy” who had dated one of her close friends previously.

He dated Nicks for approximately six months before breaking up with her and returning to his previous girlfriend.

Nicks was devastated.

According to Stephen Davis’ book Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks, “I had fallen in love with this incredible guy, and he ended up going out with my best friend.”

“And they both knew I’d be crushed.”

She used songwriting to express her sadness.

“I was in tears, sitting on my bed with lots of paper, my guitar, and a pen, and I wrote this song about your basic sixteen-year-old love affair thing that I was now going through,” says the singer.

“I’ve loved and lost, and I’m sad but not blue,” she wrote in the song. “I once loved a boy who was wonderful and true But he loved another before he loved me I knew he still wanted her — it was easy to see.”

“I was accepting the fact that they would be together when I said, ‘I’m sad but not blue,'” she explained.

“I was terrified, but I adored them both, and I knew they were…

