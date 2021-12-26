“I Was In Love With Him,” Burt Reynolds says of Johnny Carson’s “Genius.”

Burt Reynolds, an actor, and Johnny Carson, a late-night television host, are both late legends in the entertainment industry.

Reynolds said during his first appearance with Carson on The Tonight Show that he wanted to leave a lasting impression on the legendary host, a mission that he appears to have accomplished.

Despite the fact that Carson met with celebrities every night, Reynolds’ interview stood out.

Reynolds concluded, “That’s a genius,” after Carson’s response.

From the outside, it appears that Reynolds was attempting to provoke Carson during their first interview, which isn’t entirely false.

However, Reynolds told PowerNation that he was attempting to recreate the humor of Carson’s idols, such as Jack Benny, in order to impress the host.

“Carson had a set of rules,” Reynolds said.

He didn’t like being touched “a lot” and didn’t like having his pencil taken away by visitors, according to reports.

He didn’t like it when people “mess around with him physically too much,” and he didn’t like it when his hair was messed up.

Reynolds agreed to follow the rules because they appear to be reasonable at work.

However, when he joined Carson on the Tonight Show stage, he sprayed the host with whipped cream.

Reynolds then proceeded to fill the front of Carson’s pants with cream.

Carson then stopped Reynolds from pulling his hand away, grabbed the can, and sprayed more cream in the front of his pants while smiling.

“That’s a genius,” Reynolds said of Carson’s performance.

While visiting his TBS show, Conan, in 2018, Reynolds was asked what the secret was to his chemistry with Carson.

“I was head over heels for him,” Reynolds confessed.

And I had the impression that we shared a bond.

I’m not sure why we did it, but we did.”

Reynolds then revealed that co-host of the Tonight Show, Ed McMahon, had an opinion on the relationship.

Reynolds said, “It didn’t make Ed happy.”

“Ed was envious of you.”

However, according to Reynolds, Carson had such a good time hosting him on The Tonight Show during his first visit that he invited him back the next night.

Reynolds may have stayed for the rest of the week after his first visit, O’Brien remembered.

“That first night, I slept there in the hopes of sleeping with him,” Reynolds joked.

Reynolds paid a visit to The Tonight Show for…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.