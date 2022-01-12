I was in New York looking for the love of my life, and I thought I’d found him until I discovered his dark secret.

THE PROCESS OF ONLINE LOVE SEARCHING CAN BE DIFFICULT AND DIFFICULT.

It’s impossible to tell whether someone is who they say they are or if they’re catfishing you.

One woman described an unsettling experience after matching with a seemingly normal, very handsome man on a dating app.

She began her story with the words, “Me, in search of the love of my life in New York.”

“I matched with this handsome man on Bumble,” she continued, holding up photos of his online profile.

In the “About Me” section of his profile, he described himself as a “normal, honest, and funny guy looking for someone to create something real and lasting.”

According to the six-foot three charmer, he is looking for a partner who is “not afraid to talk about problems and feelings, who can fight for herself and her principles; someone to face the world with.”

She gave him her WhatsApp after they met on the app so they could “talk while he was visiting family in Poland for two weeks.”

She explained that they spoke for “two hours straight” while she scrolled through hundreds of texts, including voice notes and selfies, between them.

To say the least, what followed was odd.

“Then he started love bombing me like crazy,” she said, holding up a long text from the man she’d just “met.”

“My feelings for you are genuine and pure, despite the fact that I have no idea what they are; however, you make me feel different…

In part, he wrote, “I never knew I could feel this strongly about someone so quickly, but you’ve proven me wrong.”

“I’d walk to the moon and back to meet you,” he continued, “and the next two weeks without the chance to see you in person, make you smile or blush, will be a pain.”

The woman, who was terrified, showed her friends his profile and texts.

“My friends pulled out their FBI hats and found the real man,” she said.

They discovered that the photos the man sent her came from 2020’s “Mister Poland” winner’s Instagram account.

The catfishing terrified and shocked the woman, so she decided to confront the man.

After telling him she didn’t “even know what to say” in response to his long, lovey text, she sent him a screenshot of Mr.

For Poland, Instagram is the most popular social media platform.

“I confronted him,” she said as a final statement.

Even though the woman’s reaction to the confrontation was never revealed, it’s safe to assume the two parted ways.

