I was out on a date with my sugar daddy when I overheard the staff talking about us – I’m not embarrassed, so I confronted them.

I was on a date with my sugar daddy when I overheard the staff discussing us – I’m not ashamed, so I confronted them.

LET’S face it, we all enjoy a good gossip session… until it’s about us.

It’s especially awkward when waiters gossip about their customers, as Julia, from Florida, experienced.

Julia can be seen enjoying a nice dinner date with her friend in the TikTok video, which has since gone viral with over 200,000 views, when they suddenly hear the staff “talking smack about us being out with our sugar daddy.”

Julia’s friend refused to remain silent, so she confronted the waiter as he approached the table.

”By the way,” she added, ”that’s my sugar daddy.”

”Not my uncle or father or anything, because you guys are so curious over there,” says the narrator.

The waiter then offered the two women a free dessert to make amends for their remarks, which they gladly accepted.

”As a fellow hostess yall are way too dramatic lol we are bored andamp; broke ok obv we gonna talk about it,” one person in the hospitality industry wrote.

”They’re talking either because they’re jealous or because this is the most interesting thing they’ve seen all shift,” said another hostess.

”I remember I was out at a restaurant and this group of guys were like ”wow this is what the world has come to” like are you paying my bills????’ said another person.

”Honestly, they probably spit in your food,” said one who believed the waiters had given a free pudding for a reason.

