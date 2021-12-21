‘I was put on this earth to make things I’d like to watch on bank holiday Monday,’ says Mark Gatiss.

‘I was put on this earth to make things I’d enjoy watching on a bank holiday Monday,’ says Mark Gatiss.

With two spooky TV dramas and a new stage version of A Christmas Carol, the actor talks ghosts, the government, and why he’s everywhere this holiday season.

Mark Gatiss has been busier than one of Santa’s elves this holiday season.

The multi-talented actor is currently starring as Jacob Marley in a new stage adaptation of A Christmas Carol, which he also wrote, at London’s Alexandra Palace.

And on Christmas Eve, he’ll be watching two ghost stories on television: Sky Max’s The Amazing Mr Blunden and BBC Two’s The Mezzotint.

He grinned as he said, “It’s finally happened.”

“I’ve reached the pinnacle of Christmas ghostliness.”

“I’m going to blow up.”

The Amazing Mr Blunden follows a pair of modern-day London teenagers who travel back in time with a remorseful time traveller named Mr Blunden (Simon Callow) to save two other children from the monstrous Mr and Mrs Wickens (Gatiss and Tamsin Greig).

“Simon [Callow] and I talked a lot about how much A Christmas Carol influenced the story,” Gatiss says.

“There’s a good deal of Ebenezer Scrooge in there.”

The concept of having a second chance and making things right is very powerful, and it fits perfectly with Christmas.”

The writer-actor, who plays Mr Wickens with a thicket of unattractive whiskers known as “Piccadilly weepers,” a set of yellowing false teeth, and a grotesque kiss curl, says the original 1972 Lionel Jeffries film is one of his major early influences.

“It’s one of my most treasured possessions.”

I saw it at school when I was seven, on the last Friday before we broke up for the holidays, in the most ideal circumstances.

It was projected on our school’s projector, and it was everything I loved at the time.

“It was ghosts,” said the narrator.

It was a case of time travel.

It was a wonderful experience.

It had a fatally sinister air to it.

It had some fantastic villains.

It was historical in nature.

This is the prime example of why I was put on this earth: to make things I’d like to watch on a bank holiday Monday.”

Gatiss has a similar enthusiasm for MR James’ work.

His previous films include Martin’s Close in 2019 and The Tractate Middoth in 2013.

