I was really looking forward to my first date, but the guy gave me one look and said I was ‘too fat’ for him.

I was really looking forward to my first date, but the guy looked at me and said I was ‘too fat’ for him.

The whole point of a first date is to spend a few hours getting to know someone, but let’s be honest, we usually know if there’s a romantic future in the first half hour.

Although most people would wait until the end of the night to dump their date, one woman was left feeling betrayed after a man ended their evening in the cruelest way possible.

In a video that has racked up over 574,000 views, TikTok user Kailee Ross decided to give her followers an inside look at dating in 2022.

Kailee says she was “really excited” for the evening after chatting with the guy online, and her date told her he “saw a lot of potential” in her as well.

So far, everything seems to be going swimmingly.

When they arrived at the restaurant, they were told that their table would be ready in 15 minutes.

“We got to talking, and I thought the conversation was going great,” she explained.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“After about five minutes of conversation, he looked over at me and said, ‘hey, to be honest, I’m not really feeling a connection.'”

Kailee was understandably disappointed and asked if he’d rather leave or continue with the meal.

Surprisingly, he insisted on continuing, which made Kailee feel “a little awkward,” but she hoped they could at least form a friendship.

But things only got worse from there.

“We sit at our table, and I remove my coat, and he just stares at me,” she continued.

“He said, ‘I thought so,'” I said.

“Fitness and being healthy is really a big part of my life,” he continued when Kailee asked what he meant.

Kailee pressed him further because she didn’t understand what he was saying.

“Well, you’re too fat for me,” he added.

“[Those] were his exact words,” Kailee explained.

It’s you.

As well.

I’m overweight.

because

It’s me.

“What are you talking about?”

We sat at our table, and I removed my coat, and he simply stared at me.

‘I thought so,’ he admitted.

Needless to say, she got up and walked out the door right away.

“I should have left as soon as he said he didn’t feel a connection,” she explained in a subsequent video.

“I should have known his personality was not one I wanted to have in my life.”

Furthermore, in the comments, viewers rallied around Kailee and praised her for leaving.

“It’s almost frightening because you’re not…,” one responded.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.