I was shocked to learn I was expecting a child, and my boyfriend’s reaction didn’t help matters.

My boyfriend’s reaction didn’t help matters when I found out I was pregnant.

ANNOUNCING YOUR PREGNANCY TO YOUR PARTNER WILL ALWAYS BE AN EXTREMELY NERVOUS MOMENT – after all, what if they aren’t as ecstatic as you are about the news?

So when TikToker Hannah Alexis sent her boyfriend a photo of her positive pregnancy test, she wasn’t sure how he’d react.

But, let’s just say, his response surprised her.

Hannah wrote in a viral video with over 5.5 million views, “Here’s how telling my boyfriend I’m pregnant went.”

Hannah began by telling him, “Babe.

“I know why I’m sick.”

She went on to post a photo of her test, zooming in on the plus sign.

Hannah’s partner responded, sharing screenshots from their WhatsApp conversation, “Are you joking me?”

Hannah retorted that she was serious and that she was “literally shaking” after hearing the news.

Her boyfriend Charlie, clearly taken aback, asked if she’d told anyone, to which she replied, “F*** f*** f***.”

“It’s okay, don’t panic babe,” he said after collecting his thoughts.

“Ermm,” Charlie continued, attempting to reassure her.

So, for the next ten days, we’ll both have to self-isolate.”

What are you talking about, I’m sorry?

“Do you think your mother has it?” he asked.

Hannah discovered her boyfriend had mistook her pregnancy test for a lateral flow at this point, which brightened Hannah’s mood but didn’t make things any easier.

She said, “Wait.”

“Do you have any idea what that is? Charlie, I’m expecting a child.”

“Hang on,” he responds at the end of the video.

“Wow!” says the speaker.

