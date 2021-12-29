I was sick of my kids eating kinetic sand, so I made my own with safe-to-eat household ingredients.

If you have a toddler or work with children, you know that they will eat anything that comes their way, including things they shouldn’t eat, such as kinetic sand.

Fortunately, a creative mother has shared a simple recipe for making your own DIY sand with ingredients that can be found in any kitchen cupboard.

Myriam Sandler, a mother of two, is all about DIY projects and shared the recipe on her Instagram account.

”It looks and feels exactly like kinetic sand, but it’s a lot less expensive and made at home.”

”The best part is that it doesn’t affect your taste buds!”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

According to her, the recipe calls for baking ingredients that you probably already have on hand.

Combine all the dry ingredients – 1 cup baking soda, 12 cup sugar, and 12 cup cornstarch – on a tray or in a bowl.

Then, according to Myriam, mix in 1 tablespoon cream of tartar, 2 to 4 tablespoons water, and a few drops of food coloring.

”Add another tbsp of water and whisk well if the sand doesn’t clump together.”

”It should have a fluffy texture,” says the author.

It must be placed in a zip-top bag or an airtight container ”with no air inside” once it is completed.

Refrigerate until your children are ready to play with it.

”I ss this recipe and tried awesome, tysm,” one parent said, expressing her delight.

But there were those who tried the recipe and didn’t quite get the desired result, such as this mother, who said, ”We’ve tried making this twice and it’s just a sticky messy.”

”You only need flour and oil to make kinetic sand,” a sceptical mother wrote.

”Not to be pessimistic, but not everyone has all of this in their home…”

”Ya because baking soda is better for babies to eat,” another viewer countered.

”Or just teach your toddler not to put things in their mouths,” one parent suggested instead of making your own DIY kinetic sand.

”Before the age of one, my son learned not to, and he hasn’t had anything in his mouth.”

Read about this toddler who received her own FLAT for her birthday and will receive Gucci and Prada for Christmas.

In addition, mothers share parenting tips they can’t live without, such as painless plaster removal and quick diaper changes.

Meanwhile, this mother offers simple potty-training tips, including a brilliant bed sheet hack.