I was sick of paying a lot of money for shampoos that made my hair greasy, so I started saving money to find the perfect product.

I was tired of paying a lot of money for greasy shampoos, so I started saving money to find the perfect product.

It’s difficult to know which beauty products and expert recommendations will work best for your body with so many options.

These items can be costly, and it’s a pain to spend money on something you’re not sure you’ll like.

Fortunately, one woman, known on TikTok as @RainaMonet, revealed a tip that allows you to save money while trying out new brands.

Raina began, “Girl tips I wish I had known sooner.”

She took a self-portrait in a convenience store.

“When you’re first trying out a product, don’t buy full bottles.

“Just in case you don’t like it, get the small travel sizes.”

This way, if the product doesn’t work for you, you won’t be out a lot of money.

Raina’s next recommendation was to protect your skin from UV rays.

“Don’t just put sunscreen on your face,” she advised.

“Don’t forget about your ears, neck, and chest!”

She also suggested that you find a good body sunscreen to ensure complete protection.

The hacks were greatly appreciated by her audience:

“You just gave me a good idea,” one person commented, “because I’ve been buying full bottle products and it’s not worth it.”

A second added, “This is actually a very smart and creative idea.”

Others suggested that, while the hack is clever, it may not be required:

“I used to do this,” one user claimed, “but Target has an incredible return policy, and I’ve gotten hundreds of dollars back.”

“Target has a great beauty return policy—it’s like 60 days,” another clarified.

Raina said her favorite sunscreen brand is Neutrogena body spray.