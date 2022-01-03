I was so drunk at my wedding that I was sick before 6 p.m., and the speeches ‘wasted’ me.

I was so inebriated at my wedding that I was sick before 6 p.m., and the speeches ‘wasted’ me.

MANY brides want to remember every detail of their special wedding day so they can look back on it fondly for the rest of their lives.

One woman, however, claims she was so drunk at her wedding that she was sick before 6 p.m. and was intoxicated by the speeches.

Kayleigh, who goes by the handle @kayleigh_in_real_life on TikTok, posted a video explaining what went wrong.

“I’ll just have one, I don’t want to be a drunk bride,” she said in the text, reenacting the embarrassing moment in a wedding gown holding a champagne flute.

“Kayleigh did not have just one,” she continued.

“Before the speeches, Kayleigh proceeded to get completely wasted.

“Before 6 p.m., she was sick.

“During their first dance, her new husband had to hold her up.”

After doing shots at the bar, the bride revealed how things went wrong, leading to her dancing barefoot and later piggybacking off the groomsmen.

Her video has received over two million views, with the majority of viewers expressing their delight.

“Sounds like a nice wedding to me,” one person said.

“Tell me you’re British without telling me you’re British,” said another.

Some, however, were not impressed, with one commenting, “That’s embarrassing to be honest.”

