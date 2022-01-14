I was so excited to go on a date with a guy who drove a BMW and promised me a flash meal… I couldn’t have been more mistaken.

I was ecstatic to go on a date with a guy who drove a BMW and promised me a flash meal… I couldn’t have been more wrong.

A WOMAN claims she had the ”probably worst” date of her life after being taken for a cheap meal by the man.

@darcytikytokky, a TikTok user who claims to be looking for her perfect Mr.

”When cardi said broke boys don’t deserve no…” Darcy captioned the story on social media.

The day began well for the student, who had prepared a nice, casual outfit and done her hair and make-up in anticipation of the meeting.

”He’s 6 foot 4 and drives a Beamer, and he found me on Tiktok,” Darcy explained.

After exchanging Instagram handles, the two communicated briefly via direct messages, with him promising that the date would be all about him.

”It’s fine, babe, we can just get a couple of drinks and I’d love to treat you, you’re worth it.”

However, things did not go as planned when the two went to Wetherspoons ”for a quick one.”

The student added a short clip of the date, describing the conversation as “dry.”

”Can you hear how enraged I am in my voice,” the commentary read, after it was revealed that the man had taken her to McDonald’s.

”You can bet I ate my nugs and then dashed.”

”Can you believe I’m fuming?”

”You have the audacity!”

”This man ordered a nine-piece nugget meal for me, and he also ordered my drink.”

”We are not manifesting this behavior from men in 2022, and we are not attracting these men.”

”You think I’m deserving of Maccies? B***h, I’m deserving of the Shard,” she countered.

Darcy went on to say that he was aware of her TikTok dating series, which at the time had a following of 35 thousand people.

She admitted that she was ”very tempted” to reveal his identity, but that she wouldn’t because she is a ”nice person.”

”But just know that you’re not going to get any girl with that – I mean, fairs, but not a girl like me.”

”A maccies date when you looked like a queen, unforgivable,” one commentator wrote.

”HE COULD HAVE JUST GETTED FOOD ON SPOONS WHY DID HE LEAVE TO GO TO MACCYS,” another concurred.

Someone else thought the ”beamer defo on finance” was a good idea.

There were also skeptics, such as this person, who said, ”You’d be lucky if you got a 99p cheeseburger from me.”

”At least it wasn’t a happy meal,” commented another TikToker.

