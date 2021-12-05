‘I Was Terrified,’ CNN Anchor John King Says of His Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis.

Several celebrities have recently spoken out about their experiences with multiple sclerosis (MS), an autoimmune disease that damages nerves and causes the central nervous system to deteriorate.

Several high-profile public figures have opened up about their recovery.

CNN anchor John King was the most recent celebrity to reveal his MS diagnosis.

On-air, King revealed his diagnosis and later recalled how he first learned of it.

In 1985, he began his career in journalism as a writer for the Associated Press.

He was named chief political correspondent of the agency in 1991, and he was in charge of the 1992 and 1996 presidential elections.

In 1997, the renowned journalist joined CNN as a senior White House correspondent and remained there for six years before being named Chief National Correspondent in 2005.

King began hosting his talk show State Of The Union in 2009, taking over for Late Edition With WolfBlister.

Following Lou Dobbs’ abrupt resignation, the network announced that King would take over his timeslot.

King announced in early 2010 that Candy Crowley would be taking over as the anchor of State Of The Union and would begin hosting another weeknight show, John King, USA.

On May 2, 2011, he was the CNN anchor who confirmed Osama Bin Laden’s death to CNN viewers.

He then moderated a Republican presidential debate the following year.

In 2012, his talk show John King, USA was canceled.

King anchored the Sunday morning news program Inside Politics from 2014 to 2021, and has covered numerous presidential elections during his career.

Inside Politics, his show, features a round table of other journalists who discuss current political issues.

In addition to Anderson Cooper 360° and The Situation Room, King occasionally fills in as an anchor on other shows such as Anderson Cooper 360° and Anderson Cooper 360°.

He received a lot of praise for his comprehensive coverage of the 2020 Presidential Elections.

During a discussion about coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination, King revealed his MS diagnosis to the audience.

King began by informing the audience that he had a secret to reveal.

He stated,

“I have a weakened immune system.”

Multiple sclerosis is a disease that affects my entire body.

As a result, I’m grateful that you’ve all been vaccinated.”

King thanked his coworkers for getting vaccinated, saying he was always worried about “bringing (coronavirus) home to my 10-year-old son who can’t get a vaccine.”

In the latest issue of People, the renowned journalist discussed his MS diagnosis in greater depth.

“I recall it as if it happened yesterday….

