I was the best man at my friend’s second wedding; during my speech, I made a joke that he didn’t like, but it was amusing.

“I was recently the best man at my friend’s second wedding, I was also the best man at his first,” a 34-year-old man shared on Reddit, where he could ask people’s opinions about the situation without revealing his identity.

“I saw this joke online and it made me laugh, so I stole it for my opening speech and said, ‘Right well….welcome back everyone,’ which got a lot of laughs, especially from the bride, who seemed to think it was hilarious.”

“Everything went smoothly, and the speech was completed.

“After a few drinks, my friend told me that joke was inappropriate and that I had embarrassed him.”

“It wasn’t funny,” the groom continued, “and I shouldn’t have brought his previous marriage into this.”

“I mean, a best man’s speech is always more jokey than anything, and it was fairly tame, and that was the only reference to his previous marriage…was I really that out of line?” he continued.

Following his post, many people took to the comments section to reveal who they thought was to blame – and opinions were split.

“You’re the a**hole,” one user wrote.

Tell him you’re sorry and you’re not going to use it at his next party.”

“But was it harmless? It seemed to upset the groom,” a second person agreed.

“Perhaps he’s disappointed because his first marriage didn’t work out.

Perhaps the divorce was difficult for him.

Perhaps he was in pain.

“We don’t know, so we can’t assume it’s all in good fun if he tries again.”

Many others, however, defended the best man, with one saying, “I’d say NAH – it was a harmless, fun joke that made people laugh, and he’s entitled to feel whatever he feels – but damn, the joke.”

“Everyone, welcome back.”

Hello, it’s me.

“I did well with the last reception, so here we are,” the groom said.

“That concludes today’s proceedings, dear visitors.”

I’m hoping to see you again – isn’t the third time the charm?”

I would have laughed at the joke if I were the groom.

There aren’t many groomsmen who can tell jokes that last longer than the wedding they’re celebrating.”

“If the bride found it funny, everyone else should mind theirs,” said a second person.

