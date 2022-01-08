I was the villain in Netflix’s Twentysomethings: Austin, and I slayed it, says Abbey Humphreys.

Abbey Humphreys says, “I was the villain on Netflix’s Twentysomethings: Austin, and I slayed it.”

A STAR of a Netflix reality show has taken to social media to express her dissatisfaction with her portrayal.

Abbey Humphreys, a cast member of Twentysomethings: Austin, claims she was portrayed as the villain – and opinions are divided.

Abbey wrote at the beginning of a video posted on her TikTok page, “Gets a once in a lifetime opportunity to be on a Netflix show and to make a bunch of new friends.”

“Is the villain,” she added over a picture of herself lying on the ground, her face hidden behind a hat.

Twentysomethings: Austin is a “coming-of-age reality series set in Austin, Texas” in which “20-somethings navigate love and friendship as they embark on a new adventure: life,” according to Netflix.

Abbey, a recently divorced 28-year-old looking to explore her bisexuality and love after heartbreak, joined the cast as a recently divorced 28-year-old looking to explore her bisexuality and love after heartbreak.

She isn’t afraid to be honest, and her edit on the show rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

“It was when you said you wouldn’t go after a guy your friend liked and then went after him BEHIND HER BACK,” a TikToker said.

“You used to be….

Another person added, “You were definitely something.”

“I’ve been rooting for you on and off.”

“At least your outfits were cute,” remarked a third person.

However, Abbey’s actions on the show were not universally panned.

“I wouldn’t have kept watching it if you weren’t in it..you WERE the show,” one fan speculated.

“However, your Villian era was lowkey slay,” a second viewer added.

Another fan exclaimed, “You weren’t the bad guy!”

“You made decisions, dealt with the consequences gracefully, and developed authentically.”

Another person agreed that she was the bad guy, but was relieved that she admitted it.

They stated, “It’s all about growth baby.”

“Watch at your own discretion and remember that editing is powerful,” Abbey said in response to a question about whether or not they should watch the show.

Abbey isn’t the first person to blame editing for their unappealing reality-show character portrayal.

Sutton Stracke previously chastised the editors of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for making it appear as if she was disparaging Dorit Kemsley’s Rihanna-designed ensemble.

In April 2020, Sutton told People, “What was missed was the first thing out of my mouth to Dorit, which was, ‘I love your dress.'”

“I really liked how she looked that night; she was stunning,” she continued.

In a similar vein, Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff claimed that sly editing made his televised arguments with his wife appear much more intense than they were.