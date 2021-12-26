I was thrilled to receive a refurbished Dyson Airwrap for Christmas, but it was full of another woman’s HAIR, and it cost £400.

For Christmas, I received a refurbished Dyson Airwrap – I was overjoyed, but it was full of another woman’s HAIR, and it cost £400.

This year, the DYSON Air Wrap has been on every woman’s Christmas wish list.

Its effortless 90’s style blow-out styling attachment has gone viral on social media apps like TikTok, and it has quickly become a holy grail item online.

One woman, on the other hand, has revealed how dissatisfied she was with her Air Wrap after complaining about hairs in the attachment.

Megan Righe, from Essex, was so eager to use her Christmas present, the Dyson Air Wrap, that she opened it early on Christmas Eve so she could practice styling her hair with it.

“I really wanted to try it out before Christmas and get the hang of it so I could have nice hair on Christmas day,” she explained.

“I got a refurbished Air Wrap because, if you’re looking for one, you’ll know they’re all sold out.”

“I noticed the refurbished ones were back in stock, so I figured I’d get one of those.”

Megan, 25, said she saw a woman on TikTok reviewing the refurbished Air Wraps and was so impressed that she ordered one for herself.

Megan claims that when the set arrived, she discovered that not one, but TWO of the attachments were still covered in hair.

“I’m sorry, but I’m not going to spend £400 on a hairy Air Wrap,” she explained.

She asked users if she was being dramatic and if she should return it to her TikTok account.

Users were split on whether Megan should keep it or return it; one user wrote, “Want new buy new.”

“£400 is still a significant sum of money for you to spend on hair.

Another user exclaimed, “Refurbished should mean clean and no hairs!!! I’d complain!”

“I wouldn’t complain or return it,” another person stated.

But I’m a hairstylist.

I’d simply remove the two hairs and sanitize.”

“Refurbished doesn’t mean used; it means it’s been “fixed” and cleaned and should be as good as new,” a fourth person explained.

A representative from Dyson has been contacted for comment.

