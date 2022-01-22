I was tired of accumulating useless items, so I decided to declutter – here are three items to get rid of right now to save space AND money.

I was sick of having useless possessions, so I decided to declutter – here are three items to get rid of right now to save space AND money.

WHEN IT COMES TO SHOPPING, IT’S EASY TO OVERBUY – there’s never enough.

However, according to a cleaning expert, there are three items you should get rid of right now if you want to save space and money.

Shaving scream is the first thing to get rid of.

”I like to use multi-functional items,” she explained.

”I just use the same lathering bar soap that I use to wash my body.”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

Seasonal or event clothing is also a no-no in the house, as she believes that different garments should be worn multiple times.

”For a Christmas party, I’ll wear a red shirt instead of a holiday sweater.”

Last but not least, she believes that people should eat food that they can grow themselves, such as various vegetables and herbs.

”Food like lettuce is simple to regrow with just a little water and some time.”

Potatoes, ginger, cabbage, and onions, to name a few, are among the other kitchen staples that fall into this category.

”Conditioner works as a great replacement for shaving cream andamp; it has the moisturizing aspect to minimize razor burn,” wrote one viewer.

”When I decide to even bother removing hair, I sugar wax,” was another recommendation.

When it came to festive attire, however, people appeared to be split.

Someone wrote, “See, I’ll buy a Christmas shirt and wear it 2-3 times a year for a decade.”

”My mother has about ten Christmas sweaters and wears them every day during the month of December,” one user wrote.

”She’s had the majority of them for at least six years.”

‘I wear my Christmas sweater all year,’ said another.

Another fast fashion critic said, ”vinyl press shirts that are only worn once drive me insane.”

In addition, mum reveals a one-pound cleaning tip that will leave your entire house smelling like freshly laundered clothes.

Meanwhile, a cleaning whiz demonstrates how to remove pet hair and other dirt from your furniture in SECONDS with nothing more than a rubber glove.

In addition, a cleaning guru reveals a £1 trick for removing black mould in seconds using items found in every bathroom.