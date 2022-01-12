I was tired of spending 20 minutes a day grooming my brows, so I spent £11,000 on a transplant, which was well worth it.

I was sick of spending 20 minutes a day grooming my brows, so I spent £11,000 on a transplant, which was well worth it.

A DOCTOR had her brows transplanted because she was tired of putting on makeup every day.

For the procedure, Dr. Simone Maybin went to the same surgeon as model Chrissy Teigen in Beverly Hills, California.

She said she used to spend 20 minutes a day grooming her brows before seeing an ad for surgery on Instagram.

During the surgery, hair was taken from the back of her head and transplanted into her forehead.

She won’t say how much she paid, but the procedure can cost up to $15,000 (£111,000).

“I believe the brows are the frame to the face, and I’ve been filling mine in for quite some time to get that perfect look,” Simone explained.

“I had a lot of confidence when I first got the hairs.

“They looked ten times better than I could have imagined; it was the best decision I could have made.”

Teigen, 36, revealed on Instagram last November that she had “eyebrow transplant surgery.”

“I never wear makeup if I can help it,” she explained, “so I was really looking forward to this brow transplant surgery where they take hairs from the back of your head.”

After years of furiously plucking out her brows as a teenager, the mother of two decided to have the procedure.

She followed up with a photo of her brows, which were much darker and fuller.

“The pencil left my brows a little dark, but it’s great to have them back.”

“Teens, don’t do what I did and pluck them all off,” Teigen added.

Simone, a model from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, never leaves the house without filling in her naturally fine brows.

“Any other makeup I could do without!” she exclaimed. “I’ve done a lot of different beauty-type things, modeling and fitness competitions, and the standard of beauty is that they’re supposed to be full.”

“They’ve been dressed up their whole lives to look nice and be full and luscious, and that’s all I’ve known them to be.”

Before going to work, Simone would spend twenty minutes in the mirror perfecting her brow shape with brow clay.

She was never enticed by temporary solutions such as microblading or lamination because she was content with her own make-up.

But it was a lightbulb moment for her when she saw an ad for an brow transplant on Instagram about a year ago.

“As soon as I saw it, I was like, ‘I’m getting that,’ there was no doubt in my mind,” the doctor explained.

“I’m a very analytical and cautious person, but that was the procedure for me as soon as I saw it.”

I was told I was attractive

