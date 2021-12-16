I was told I’d never be able to have children – now I’m a mother of seven, and after six boys, I’ve finally had a girl.

I was told I’d never be able to have children, but now I’m a mother of seven boys and a girl.

After being told she would never be able to have children, a couple has revealed they are on their SEVENTH child.

After six boys, Ariel and Michael Tyson from the United States have just welcomed their first daughter, and they are overjoyed to be expecting again.

The couple shared a video of their journey to parenthood on her TikTok account.

The couple captioned their Instagram post, “Why these babies are miracles,” with the hashtag @arielctyson.

“Doctor with our first baby: ‘Your baby has no heartbeat and you have a 90% chance of losing the baby due to a birth defect,’ they said.”

After that, the couple shows off photos of their seven children.

They explained, “Uterine septum surgery and seven babies later.”

The video has received over 324k views, with TikTok users quick to comment.

One person commented, “Blessings and miracles for sure.”

“Aww,” said another.

“You just know they’re the most grateful and loving parents.”

A third said, “This is an incredible family.”

