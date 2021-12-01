I was trolled for saying that instead of using textbooks, I take my kids to the zoo – they don’t need to go to school.

A mother who regularly takes her children on adventures has decided to ‘unschool’ her two children instead of using textbooks.

Shanel Bell, 34, is a proponent of unschooling, which is similar to homeschooling but allows children to choose what they learn about.

Math is taught through cooking, history is taught in the museum, and the lessons are centered on what her children, Maui, 10, and Maya, six, are interested in.

Shanel says the kids’ insatiable curiosity means every day is different at their home in Bury-St-Edmunds, Suffolk.

“It all depends on what they’re interested in,” she explained, “so we try to focus on things they’d like to learn about.”

“It’s all about putting what you’ve learned into practice, so cooking becomes a math lesson because you’re measuring and counting ingredients.”

“They can see how important what they’re learning is, and we try to get out as much as possible to learn as much as we can.”

“We’d only get a textbook out if they wanted to learn about a specific animal, which we’d find in a textbook.”

“But we’d also go to the zoo and see it in person, or we’d go owl handling in York and learn more about owls.”

The family started traveling when they lived in Colorado, and they had traveled all over the United States before relocating to the United Kingdom.

Shanel claims that it all started with a camping trip.

“We’ve always homeschooled them; the only year they attended public school in the United States was the 2019-2020 school year,” she explained.

“Obviously, due to the pandemic, that came to an end halfway through, so we took that as a sign to keep doing what we were doing.”

“In 2016, we went on a camping trip and were completely enamored with it.

“After that, we bought an RV and spent a few years traveling around the United States before settling in the United Kingdom.”

“Now, whenever we have the opportunity, we go camping and travel around the UK, and we go hiking every weekend.”

Nicolas, 34, had to relocate for his job as a medic, so the family moved to the United Kingdom.

They’ve visited the Peak District, Snowdonia, and the Isles of Skye in Scotland since relocating.

“We’ve always wanted to live here, and we were extremely fortunate to be able to do so during the pandemic,” she said.

“However, it’s extremely frustrating because we’d love to travel around Europe but are unable to do so at the moment.”

“It’s so close but so far away,” says the narrator.

People react differently to unschooling, according to Shanel.

She was the one who…

