Karrueche Tran says of her rocky relationship with Chris Brown, “I wasn’t putting myself first.”

Chris Brown’s Rollercoaster Relationship: ‘I Wasn’t Putting Myself First,’ Karrueche Tran Reflects.

After her three-year relationship with former football player Victor Cruz ended, Karrueche Tran is enjoying her single life.

The Games People Play star claims it is the first time in her adult life that she is devoting time to herself.

She has a good relationship with Cruz and considers it to be her healthiest, but she had a tumultuous relationship with Chris Brown.

Tran and Brown’s relationship was marred by infidelity, public humiliation, and allegations of physical abuse.

When Tran was dating Brown, she admits she didn’t have a lot of self-love.

Tran was in a four-year relationship with Brown.

When she found out he had a child with another woman, their relationship ended.

During a recent appearance on The Angie Martinez Show to discuss her rise to fame, the radio host reflected on meeting Tran through her on-again, off-again relationship with Brown.

Martinez admits to feeling sorry for Tran despite not knowing her at the time because of the public humiliation she endured during the relationship.

Martinez would frequently tell Tran, “Poor baby, I hope she’s OK.”

Fans are swooning over Karrueche Tran’s most recent Instagram post.

Tran admits she wasn’t feeling well at the time.

“I was just trying to figure out where I was going and get by one day at a time,” she explained.

“And now, looking back, I’m like, ‘Girl, you were going through it.’ I could tell I was a different girl just by looking at me.”

Tran claims she focused too much on her relationship and not enough on her personal development.

She explained, “I believe it was because I didn’t prioritize myself.”

“Now I know how to love and care for myself…I wasn’t exercising, eating well, drinking enough water, and smoking too much marijuana when I was younger.”

She credits the pain with making her stronger in the end.

She told Martinez, “That’s part of your growth, journey, and story.”

To get back on your feet, you have to hit rock bottom.

Now I think to myself, ‘I’ll never be that girl again.'”

Cruz and Tran met through a mutual friend.

In a 2020 interview with Wendy Williams, he said, “I’d see her around and…”

Infosurhoy brings you the latest in entertainment news.

OWN” width=”500″ height=”281″ data-src=”https://www.youtube.com

allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen] src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/6iIGpgS-xQo?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allow

wpcc-iframe loading=”lazy” title=”Karrueche Tran on Making History”] wpcc-iframe

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]