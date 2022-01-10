I went in for filler and came out with sausage lips that were 20 TIMES their normal size – I had to cancel a night out, which was heartbreaking.

IF YOU’VE HAD FILLERS FOR A LONG TIME, YOU KNOW HOW EASY IT IS TO FORGET HOW YOU LOOKED BEFORE.

Daniella Bolton, 24, had 0.5ml of filler injected into her lips when she scheduled an appointment with her local aesthetician last month.

When Daniella’s appointment came around, she decided to go back to the beginning and have everything removed so she could start over.

Her beautician did a patch test on Daniella before injecting the enzyme into her lips to make sure she wouldn’t have a reaction to hyaluronidase, which dissolves filler.

“My skin did turn a little red, but I already have extremely sensitive skin, so I didn’t think much of it,” she explained.

“The injections were administered to my lips.

They grew quite large quickly, but when your lips are dissolved, they’re supposed to grow quite large.

I’m not sure they’re supposed to go as big as mine did!”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

Daniella’s lips should stop swelling in about an hour, according to the aesthetician.

Daniella claims that after she left the salon, they grew bigger by the minute, until they were 20 TIMES their normal size.

“My reaction was awful,” she admitted.

They resembled sausage lips.

“I’m not sure if I’m exaggerating, but they were about 20 times larger than normal.”

“It was terrifying.”

I was completely taken aback because I’d never seen my lips grow so large.”

When Daniella returned to her Edinbrugh home, the first thing she did was dial her aesthetician’s number.

“I sent her a message on Instagram, and she called me right away, asking if I was okay, and if I started to struggle to breathe, to go to Aandamp;E because obviously that’s when something would be seriously wrong,” she explained.

“My lips were extremely swollen, and I was beginning to feel ill.”

I explained to the doctors that I was getting quite hot.”

Daniella was given eight steroid tablets after a hasty trip to the hospital, and the swelling was reduced in half an hour.

If you think you know what an anaphylaxic shock looks like, think again. It could be a lot more subtle than you think.

The following are examples of early symptoms:

Anaphylactic shock usually strikes suddenly and quickly worsens.

Among the symptoms are:

“That evening I was supposed to have a work night, but I couldn’t go because of how I had…,” Daniella explained.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.