I went on a date with a guy who ate food so spicy that his nose ran and he sweated profusely… it was revolting, but we married anyway.

Ema from the United States tells the hilarious story of how her first date with her man after meeting on a dating app went so badly.

Ema took to her TikTok account to share her bad first date story, which has a happy ending.

“So like five years ago I’m scrolling on Tinder and I see this guy named Matt,” she wrote under the handle @emaroadkill.

It appears to be cool, pleasant, and a little intense.

We make plans to meet in Austin at this ramen joint.”

“So we go to this ramen joint,” she continues.

The conversation is moving along nicely, and the small talk is entertaining.

I point out this little plaque on the wall that says, ‘free ice cream cone if you eat a whole bowl of ghost pepper ramen,’ and I’m like, “Haha.”

Ema’s date laughed at the idea at first as well, but then decided he was up for the challenge.

“When the waiter arrives, he asks, ‘Can I have the ghost pepper ramen?’ This is our first date.

“So the waiter says, ‘you know, that’s kind of a gag thing, are you sure you want that? This is a day ruiner type vibe,’ and he says, ‘ya I want that,'” Ema explained.

“The ghost pepper ramen is served,” he adds.

He’s eating it, and he’s literally pouring liquid from every orifice; his eyes are watering, his nose is running, and he’s sweating.”

Ema claimed she couldn’t even talk to her date because he was so preoccupied with his spicy food.

“Obviously, we couldn’t talk or do anything because his entire focus is on this bowl of ramen he’s eating.”

She described it as “going on a date with someone who is getting a tattoo or something.”

“Somehow, he gets through the bowl of ramen, and the waiter returns and is kinda impressed, saying ‘wow ya, I’ll get you that ice cream cone.’ Homeboy says I’m not finished.”

After he ate all of the food, Ema said there was about three inches of spicy liquid left in his giant ramen bowl.

“He drinks it out of the bowl by lifting it up like a cup.”

As time passes, the broth becomes increasingly spicier.

It’s by far the spiciest part of the ramen.

“Obviously, he got that ice cream cone,” Ema said.

