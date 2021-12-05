I went on a date with a guy who ordered a ton of food and expected me to pay $5000 for it despite the fact that I only ordered a salad.

I went on a date with a guy who ordered a ton of food and expected me to pay $550 for it despite the fact that I only ordered a salad.

A WOMAN was enraged when her date asked her to split the bill because he ordered more than she did at dinner.

Marina, who lives in Dubai, said she met the man on Tinder and was shocked when he asked her to pay for his meal.

Marina posted a “Tinder Date” video to her TikTok account.

“So I’m on a date with this guy at the restaurant, and he’s ordering himself a steak, a salad, a side dish, an appetizer, and a few glasses of red wine,” she wrote under the domain marina_in_dubai.

“I only got one small salad and one cocktail,” he adds.

Then the bill arrives, and I ask, “Do you want me to contribute?”

Marina had intended to pay for her own food and drink, but her date suggested that she split the bill in half.

“‘Oh sure, let’s do 5050,’ he says.

Marina exclaimed, “Are you serious? Are you serious?”

“No way,” he adds.

“I’m not paying $550 for a small salad and a cocktail.”

The video has received over 77k views, and TikTok users have reacted positively, with many agreeing with the woman.

One woman commented, “A man should pay everything and bring you a gift for spending your time with him.”

“Funny,” commented another.

When I see people come in for a date at our restaurant and the man asks to split the bill 50-50, I want to slap the hell out of him.”

“I’m not going to pay a penny.”

In a nutshell,

It’s a date, after all.

Another woman said, “Let the man be a man, not a friend of yours,” and Marina replied, “I second that sis.”

Others, on the other hand, believe that each person must pay for themselves.

One person suggested, “How about everyone pays their bill?”

“Feminism, equality, and all that nonsense as long as you benefit right,” one person said.

“In Europe, they practice equality, which is something to think about,” said a third.

