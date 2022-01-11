I went on a Hinge date and then got Covid, who sent me a care package and cooked me dinner; he’s a keeper.

I went on a Hinge date and then got Covid, who sent me a full care package and cooked me dinner. He’s a keeper.

During the ongoing pandemic, online dating has proven to be a popular way for singles to meet one another.

One woman demonstrated how well her online dating experience is going when she shared that she received a full care package after testing positive for Covid-19 from a guy she had only met once.

“So I tested positive for Covid yesterday,” the woman, who uses the TikTok handle @britthappi100, said at the start of her video.

“I’m also recently single, and I’ve been casting a wide net in the dating scene recently, if you get what I mean.”

“However, I just received a care package from a man with whom I’ve only had one date.

“So we’re going to unpack it and see what’s in here,” she continued, “and I’m going to show you why you should never settle.”

“Mind you, I also had a different guy, with whom I’ve only had one date, drop me off a care package yesterday,” she added.

She found a hand-written card, several containers of fruit, her “favorite” pink grapefruit-flavored Perrier carbonated water, bread, Ghirardelli chocolates, vitamin C supplements, and two “ginormous” containers of soup when she opened the hefty-looking care package.

“Don’t give up.

“That’s all, folks,” she said as she posed with all of her gifts in her video.

People were astounded by the woman’s story, and many wondered how she managed to impress two guys to the point where they sent her care packages when she became ill.

One viewer inquired, “Girl, what are you doing on these first dates where men want to send you care packages afterward?”

“I’ve never had a man do anything like that for me before.”

“Girly, show us your app profile,” pleaded another.

“Homeboy is also playing the long game because he put it all in Tupperware and you’re going to have to give that back at some point,” a third impressed TikToker wrote.

The poster was clearly offended by the comments, and in a subsequent video, she admitted that she doesn’t have much advice for anyone hoping for similar treatment.

“If I had to give advice,” she said, “I would cast a wide net, set high standards, and be transparent.”

While the TikToker is not a professional relationship expert – despite what her followers may believe – her message does echo a professional’s sentiment.

On the platform, a dating coach known as Dating with Aly stated that people should definitely date multiple people at the same time, which the TikToker stated she does.

What is the reason for this?

“If you’re not in a committed relationship, why are you here?” Aly asked.

