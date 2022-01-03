I went on an awkward first date with him, where he took me to his workplace’s holiday party and then abandoned me to be with a coworker.

I had an awkward first date when he took me to his office’s holiday party and then ditched me to be with one of his coworkers.

A SINGLE MOTHER FROM Rochester, New York, is very concerned about spending her time with the people who matter to her, so when she planned a weekend away with a man she met on a dating app, she thought they had a good chance of becoming friends.

That is, until he completely disrespected her by ignoring her at his company’s holiday party – and that isn’t even the worst part.

Jes Lyn, a single mother and business coach, documented her bad dating experience on TikTok in a series of videos.

Jes explained in the first of four videos that she had high hopes for this guy because he texted her every day while she was sick with Covid-19 and they felt like they had connected over several deep conversations.

Plus, when it came time to meet in person, everything went off without a hitch.

On a Friday night, the man drove an hour to Rochester to see Jes, and then brought her back to his place for the weekend, which included going to his office’s work party.

They spent Saturday getting ready for the party because it was the man’s own business and he was in charge of the entire affair.

“I know not a lot of girls are into that,” Jes exclaimed, “but for me, also being an entrepreneur, like if you’re letting me be involved with parts of your business, that’s a big deal.”

Jes asked her date what she should introduce herself as as the party approached, because dating seemed to be a serious thing for both of them, and she wanted to make sure they were on the same page.

He responded that he didn’t mind who she introduced herself as, which she accepted.

In the second video in her series, Jes added, “He tells me then that one of the people who’ll be there he has a past with.”

She didn’t mind either, because she assumed he’d run into people from her past at some point.

While Jes did not believe she had any reason to be concerned when they arrived at the party, she was quickly given numerous reasons to reconsider her relationship with the man.

“We walk in, we walk up to his dad, I’m standing right next to him, and he proceeds to talk to his dad and not even acknowledge that I’m there,” Jes claimed, adding that she then took it upon herself to introduce herself to her date’s father, who was not…

