I went to a new waxer, and she immediately noticed a problem down there; it was humiliating, and I wanted to crawl into a hole and die.

VISITING THE WAXER CAN BE AN ANNOYING EXPERIENCE – IN MORE THAN ONE WAY.

However, for one woman, the discomfort stemmed from her own embarrassment rather than the hair removal procedure.

Baylie took to TikTok to recount the “horrifying” incident that occurred when she went to a new waxer – a less expensive salon than her regular.

“First and foremost, I’d like to state unequivocally that I have never been more embarrassed in my entire life,” she began.

“It was probably the best wax I’ve ever had in my life, and it was so inexpensive.”

But… it’s so horribly humiliating.”

“I just wanted to let you know that I’m suffering from a mild case of thrush,” she continued.

When I say mild, I’m referring to the fact that I’m prone to developing severe thrush.

“It’s not as bad as it seems.

It’s not even that scratchy.

“And in all the years I’ve been getting waxed, I didn’t f**king realize that if you’ve ever had thrush and it’s on its way out, the f**king waxing lady can see it.”

So when the waxer sat her down and started doing her Hollywood wax – which involves removing all of the hair from the vaginal area – she asked if she’d “scratched herself” there.

“And I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’ve been a little sore the last few days, but it’s fine,'” Baylie continued.

“However, she asks, ‘Have you been sleeping with someone new?’ I respond, ‘No, I’m just using a different washing powder!’

“I wanted to crawl into a hole and die!”

The waxer then told Baylie to go to the local chemist and get some Canesten, which she was supposed to take twice a day for three days until the thrush went away.

When Baylie’s waxer started doing her “back end,” things became even more embarrassing for her.

“And she waxes so much more than I’ve ever had a Hollywood wax,” she added.

“And now I’m wondering, ‘Have I been walking around with a hairy arse?’ I’m not sure if she was trying to cover all bases or if there was just a lot of hair there.”

“She did tell me I had pretty feet when she did my legs to make me feel better.

But I think I’m going to die in a hole.”

“Remember, make sure you go to the chemist – don’t forget,” the waxer said as Baylie was leaving the appointment.

“I’ve just been outed by my waxing lady for having…,” she said in the video, screamed in embarrassment.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.