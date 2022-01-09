I went to a psychic who said I’d die if I didn’t lose weight, so I flew to Turkey to have a section of my stomach removed.

I went to a psychic who told me that if I didn’t lose weight, I’d die – so I flew to Turkey to have a section of my stomach removed.

AN OBESE woman flew to Turkey to have a portion of her stomach removed before losing over 16-and-a-half stone after a psychic predicted she would die if she didn’t take drastic measures.

Rebecca Wilkinson, 30, began gaining weight in her teens and saw her weight skyrocket after becoming pregnant at the age of 18 – gaining nearly 10 stone in less than two years.

She would regularly consume two takeaways per day, as well as snacks such as chocolate, crisps, and sweets, all washed down with litres of Lucozade.

Rebecca weighed 28st 12lbs at her heaviest and struggled to fit into a size 28-30.

After years of dieting, the mother of one saw no results until she was’scared’ into action by a psychic visit.

He told her that she had ‘no future’ if she kept up her bad habits, and that she had to ‘do whatever it takes or die.’

The news sparked her weight-loss journey, and she immediately booked a flight to Antalya, Turkey, for a private gastric sleeve surgery in September 2020.

She slimmed down to 12st 5lb and a svelte size 10-14 a year after the operation to remove part of her stomach.

“I was desperate after years of trying and failing to lose weight,” Rebecca, a plaster apprentice from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, explained.

“He scared me into action during a visit to my psychic.”

“He said the cards showed ‘no life’ for me.”

“He also said, ‘Do whatever it takes – go to the extreme or you’ll die.’ I knew I had to do something drastic, and surgery was the only option.

“Since having my stomach removed, I’ve lost weight and it’s completely changed my life.”

During her adolescence, Rebecca faced bullying and sought solace in food.

She began to gain weight after giving birth to her first child, Libby, who is now 12 years old.

For lunch and dinner, the mother would frequently order takeout, which she would follow with snacks.

“I went to an all-girls school and was severely bullied,” she explained.

“They called me ‘Rebecca double-decker’ at school because I was taller than the other girls. I ate to feel better.”

“I’d start the day with four pieces of buttered toast, and if I got hungry in the middle of the day, I’d easily repeat.”

“I’d get a takeaway for lunch, and I’d get a takeaway for dinner every night.”

Rebecca struggled with her mental health and suffered from anxiety and depression as her weight spiraled out of control.

She hoped to have another child with her 16-year partner, Matt, 34, a plastering contractor…

