I went to an all-you-can-eat buffet and ended up in the hospital as a result of my overindulgence.

I went to an all-you-can-eat buffet and ended up in the hospital as a result of the amount of food I consumed.

THE allure of an all-you-can-eat buffet can tempt you to stuff your face until you’re full.

Danielle Shap learned the hard way the consequences of stuffing her face by going straight from the sushi buffet to the hospital.

Danielle began her TikTok with some photos of her in a hospital bed before showing her chowing down on some serious sush in a video with 11.3 million views.

In another TikTok, she stated that she had miso soup, 4 gyoza, 2 jalapeno poppers, 8 pieces of a green dragon roll, snow roll, California roll, edamame, and wakame roll, among other things.

In one sitting, I ate approximately 32 pieces of sushi, possibly even more.

Danielle hid a piece of sushi in a napkin near the end of the video, perhaps realizing her body had had enough.

“We were rolled out of the restaurant,” she wrote on the video.

“All you can eat sushi gone wrong…” says the other video.

Raw fish, such as that found in sushi and sashimi, contains a high concentration of mercury, making it dangerous in large doses.

Mercury, which is also found in glass thermometers, is extremely toxic and poisonous to humans, with concentrations of up to 20 gm3 of air having subtle effects on the central nervous system.

Fish with the highest concentrations of mercury are those that have lived the longest and are generally higher on the food chain, such as marlin, tuna, shark, swordfish, king mackerel, and tilefish.

However, commenters claimed that Danielle was hospitalized due to food poisoning caused by the raw fish.

“You said you were rolled out of the restaurant not knowing it would be on a stretcher,” one tragically wrote.

“As a sushi lover, I don’t claim any of this negative sushi energy,” one user wrote.

“I’m not going to stand for the sushi slanderer,” said another.

“Did you have to show this to your doctor?” asked another genuinely curious and concerned commenter.

“Yes lol,” said Danielle.

“How do people eat like this? I could eat like 5 pieces of rolls and be full,” one wondered.

Another person inquired, “How do y’all store this much sushi?”

“Moments before disaster,” says the author.

“It’s no surprise you ended up in the ER!!!! Girl!!!!” exclaimed a concerned viewer.

“In a way…,” one person attempted to find a bright spot in the situation.

