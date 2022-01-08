I went to see a movie at my Hinge date’s house, fell asleep, and when I awoke, I wished I hadn’t come.

A WOMAN has spoken out about her disastrous first date with a man she met on Hinge.

Paula Nuchi uploaded the video to her TikTok account, paula_nuchi, and it has over one million views.

The 24-year-old from Texas revealed that she went to see a movie with a guy she met on the dating site Hinge.

Paula claimed she was tired and arrived two hours late for the date; as a result, she fell asleep during the movie.

She remembers farting herself awake while he was awake and holding her.

“If he doesn’t text me at all today, we know why,” Paula captioned the video. “We’ve all had embarrassing moments on a first date.”

Users couldn’t stop laughing at Paula’s story and were eager to see if he texted her again.

Paula revealed what happened next in a later video.

She admitted that she texted him first and waited an hour for his response, which was a disappointing one-word message.

Paula claimed she even sent him a TikTok video of herself farting awake like ‘Bozo the clown’.

She stated that she was very interested in him and that they had been texting for several weeks prior to the date.

He seemed fine with her arriving two hours late, and they started watching the movie. Before falling asleep, she felt the need to blow-off, but she managed to suppress it.

When she fell asleep, however, it had escaped, and the two exchanged an awkward look, which he ignored and fell asleep as well.

Paula made the TikTok video while still at his house and showed it to him in the morning; the rest of the day went well, and when she left, he walked her to her car and even asked her to message him when she got home.

Paula did message him to inform him that her video about farting herself awake had gone viral, which he seemed to enjoy and responded with, “LMAO, damn you.”

She decided she was done with the guy after only receiving a short text response, and users couldn’t get enough of Paula’s story.

“GIIIIIIRRLL THIS IS PEAK ENTERTAINMENT thank you for sharing,” one user exclaimed.

“GIRL, THIS IS A WHOLE MESSSS, PLEASE TELL ME IF HE TEXTED AGAIN, BECAUSE WOW.”

Another user wrote, “I’d just throw him out and start over.”

