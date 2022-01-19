I went to the beach with my boyfriend, and he abandoned me in favor of the bartender, who served me free’sex on the beach’ cocktails.

I went to the beach with my boyfriend, who then abandoned me in favor of the bartender, who served me free’sex on the beach’ cocktails.

A WOMAN has revealed how her boyfriend cheated on her with a bartender while the two were out at the beach getting drinks.

Allison Cabrera, a New York-based model, posted the terrifying story to her TikTok account, where it has received over one million views.

We’ve all heard horrifying stories about people cheating on their partners and getting caught in the most heinous ways possible, but Allison’s story stunned users.

“I wish I was joking,” Allison wrote in the video’s caption.

She revealed that she and one of her ex-boyfriends had gone on a date to the beach, which they used to go to all the time.

They made friends with one of the bartenders who served them frequently while they were there.

Allison recalls her ex-boyfriend going to the bar and getting into mischief with the bartender on one particular evening.

He not only got with their favorite bartender, but he also brought in a ‘random person’ to make it a threesome.

Allison’s story shocked users; many assumed she was one of the threesome and that it was a cute ‘joke’ between her and the bartender, but this was not the case.

“At first, I thought you were one of the three,” one user said, to which Allison responded, “Nope.”

The bartender, clearly embarrassed about sleeping with someone she knew had a girlfriend, tried to apologise to Allison in the most perplexing way possible.

Allison returned to the bar, where the bartender lavished her with free’sex on the beach’ cocktails.

Allison had a fortunate escape from him, according to many users.

“Life took out the trash for you and now you get free drinks,” one user wrote.

In the end, it appears to be a win.”

“The audacity these men have,” another user commented.

“I’d trade most of my ex-girlfriends for a free cocktail,” a third person added.

