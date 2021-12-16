I went to the salon for a root touch-up, but they fried my waist-length hair so badly that I had to cut it all off.

A WOMAN described how she went to a salon for a simple root touch-up and came out with almost no hair.

Liz shared a transformation video with her followers, intending to only show off her new blonde hair, but she had no idea she’d end up with a pixie cut.

“I went to the salon thinking I was going to get a root touch-up,” she explained.

Liz works as a model and needed her hair to be in tip-top shape for a busy week of bookings.

“It was two days before New York Fashion Week,” she explained.

I’d already been confirmed to walk in four different shows.”

She later explained that for these runway shows, she needed her hair to be “perfect,” so the stakes were high when things went terribly wrong.

“It was going great until I went to a new salon and they melted my hair off,” she explained.

“I was left with this.”

She then flaunted her new super-short hairstyle in the video.

Liz described the ordeal as “really highly rated” and “high end,” but she sensed something was wrong halfway through the appointment.

“The back is shredded,” the hairdresser said during the bleaching session, pointing to Liz’s hair.

Liz claimed that at this point, the hairdresser went outside to cry and then returned inside to reveal that she would have to cut off all of Liz’s hair.

Liz had lost most of her luscious locks by the time she left the appointment and had to think quickly to ensure she was presentable for her fashion week shows.

She assured followers in another explainer post that she could walk the catwalk, but she wasn’t happy with her final look.

“For fashion week, I had a few shows to do, and I ended up doing them all with the extensions in.”

It didn’t look great, but it got the job done,” Liz concluded.

