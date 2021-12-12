‘I Will Call Out What Is Right,’ Amy Duggar says in response to Cousin Jana’s charge of child endangerment.

In the wake of Jana Duggar’s misdemeanor charge, her cousin Amy King (née Duggar) has spoken up with a supportive message.

“I will call out what is right and what is wrong,” King, 35, wrote on Saturday, December 11, alongside a trio of pink heart stickers on his Instagram Story.

“It couldn’t have been done on purpose.”

Thank God the child was found and was unharmed.”

“I bet you were exhausted, stressed, and just emotionally worn out,” the 3130 boutique owner wrote to her 31-year-old cousin.

It’s difficult to watch multiple children because there are so many of them and you only have two eyes!! It’s a very sad situation, and my heart goes out to @janamduggar. I love you.”

According to the Elm Springs District County Clerk, the Counting On star was previously charged with endangering the welfare of a minor on September 10.

There, charges of child endangerment frequently result in fines or jail time of up to 90 days.

A court date has reportedly been set for January for the Growing Up Duggar coauthor, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Thursday, December 9, news of the home remodeler’s legal case made headlines, one day after her brother Josh Duggar was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography.

In April, the 33-year-old former political activist was detained.

Throughout Josh’s long legal battles, King had been outspoken in his support for his victims’ rights.

“Today is a heavy day,” Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s niece wrote on November 30 via Instagram Story, shortly after the jury was chosen.

“It’s going to be like that for the rest of the week.”

It’ll be the same next week.

“Until justice has been done,” says the narrator.

“Vengeance is mine, sayeth the Lord, and I will repay thee,” she added in a separate Story.

Please pray for the victims, as well as for the truth to come to light.

Pray that the judge will impose the appropriate punishment.”

“May the jurors and Judge Brooks seek healing counseling from all that was exposed to them,” Josh tweeted after his verdict was handed down on Thursday.

May the children grow up to be true Godly people.

