‘I Will Tell My Kids About You,’ John Mayer writes in tribute to Bob Saget after his untimely death.

After Bob Saget’s untimely death, John Mayer writes a tribute to him, saying, “I Will Tell My Kids About You.”

He’s missing his pal.

Following the death of Bob Saget at the age of 65, John Mayer paid a touching tribute.

“Bob, I adore you.

On January 10, the 44-year-old singer wrote on Instagram, “I will never forget you.”

“I’ll remember you often, and I hope to see you again in my dreams.”

I’ll mention you to my children.

I’m taking you with me for the rest of my life.

Bob, I’m a big fan of yours.”

On Sunday, January 9, Saget was discovered dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

Kelly Rizzo, his wife, and his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer, whom he shares with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, survive him.

Mayer had an unexpected friendship with the Full House alum, even attending his wedding to Rizzo, 42, in October 2018.

Saget’s former costar John Stamos was confused by the presence of the “Daughters” singer.

“I screwed up with Stamos because he was going to give a speech, then Mayer jumped the shark, and I didn’t know what to do,” the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host teased on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast in April 2019.

Following the wedding snafu, Saget proposed to Stamos, 58, a way to mend fences.

“I believe the three of us should go out to dinner and work this out.”

He laughed and said, “It’s serious boy band drama.”

Saget had known the songwriter for a long time.

When the Fuller House alum asked Mayer to perform stand-up at a benefit for scleroderma, an autoimmune disease that claimed the lives of one of Saget’s sisters, the two became fast friends.

The Grammy winner paid a special birthday tribute to his friend in May 2018.

“Happy Birthday to my dear friend @bobsaget,” wrote the Connecticut native alongside a black-and-white photo of Saget on Facebook.

“Here are a few things you should know about Bob.

Bob is a performer of stand-up comedy.

A poet, too.

He’s also a blues musician.

He has a special relationship with ‘life itself.’ He’s a warrior who has experienced loss and pain, but still believes that love and joy are the reason we’re here.

Bob Saget is an influencer who constantly reminds people to say “I love you.”

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

John Mayer Pens Tribute to Bob Saget After Sudden Death: ‘I Will Tell My Kids About You’